13260 Magnolia Boulevard

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage sauna

Welcome home to this spectacular gated property located in Magnolia Estates. The classic and traditional architectural elements are incorporated with the functionality and luxury living of today’s modern family including spacious living, rich hardwood floors, soaring ceilings and sun-filled spaces. Featuring approximately 4,218 SqFt of living space situated on an approximately 10,000 SqFt lot you are greeted with double doors that open to your formal entry and dazzling dream stairway. Accompanied with 4 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms, formal dining room, living room, family room and exceptional cook’s kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, SubZero refrigerator, Miele double oven, Viking range, + breakfast nook. Master suite highlighted w/ romantic fireplace, ensuite bathroom, soaking tub, separate shower, sauna and walk-in closet. Home completed with huge custom wet bar, 3-car garage, secret playroom, outdoor built-in BBQ for all your summertime family gatherings, and gated green grassy grounds for your favorite pup. A home not to be missed.