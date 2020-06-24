All apartments in Los Angeles
13260 Magnolia Boulevard

13260 Magnolia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13260 Magnolia Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
Welcome home to this spectacular gated property located in Magnolia Estates. The classic and traditional architectural elements are incorporated with the functionality and luxury living of today’s modern family including spacious living, rich hardwood floors, soaring ceilings and sun-filled spaces. Featuring approximately 4,218 SqFt of living space situated on an approximately 10,000 SqFt lot you are greeted with double doors that open to your formal entry and dazzling dream stairway. Accompanied with 4 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms, formal dining room, living room, family room and exceptional cook’s kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, SubZero refrigerator, Miele double oven, Viking range, + breakfast nook. Master suite highlighted w/ romantic fireplace, ensuite bathroom, soaking tub, separate shower, sauna and walk-in closet. Home completed with huge custom wet bar, 3-car garage, secret playroom, outdoor built-in BBQ for all your summertime family gatherings, and gated green grassy grounds for your favorite pup. A home not to be missed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13260 Magnolia Boulevard have any available units?
13260 Magnolia Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13260 Magnolia Boulevard have?
Some of 13260 Magnolia Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13260 Magnolia Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13260 Magnolia Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13260 Magnolia Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 13260 Magnolia Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13260 Magnolia Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13260 Magnolia Boulevard offers parking.
Does 13260 Magnolia Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13260 Magnolia Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13260 Magnolia Boulevard have a pool?
No, 13260 Magnolia Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 13260 Magnolia Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13260 Magnolia Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13260 Magnolia Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13260 Magnolia Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
