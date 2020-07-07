All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:31 AM

13243 Vanowen Street

13243 Vanowen Street · No Longer Available
Location

13243 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Live the dream just a hop, skip and a jump from the NoHo Arts District (on the Van Nuys border) in this huge quad level townhome with 2 master bedrooms and a powder room with stylish finishes. Drive into the gated private entrance and into your 2-car garage with direct access to the unit or greet guests parking on Longridge at the front door. Hardwood floors throughout and a fireplace in the 2-story high living room, wide open to the living level. There, the kitchen and built-in bar eating area are granite with lots of sweet designer details, and there is a wall of quality built-in drawers and shelves. The penthouse level features the large primary and smaller second master, both with ensuite bathrooms and large closets, as well as full-size laundry.

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13243 Vanowen Street have any available units?
13243 Vanowen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13243 Vanowen Street have?
Some of 13243 Vanowen Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13243 Vanowen Street currently offering any rent specials?
13243 Vanowen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13243 Vanowen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13243 Vanowen Street is pet friendly.
Does 13243 Vanowen Street offer parking?
Yes, 13243 Vanowen Street offers parking.
Does 13243 Vanowen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13243 Vanowen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13243 Vanowen Street have a pool?
No, 13243 Vanowen Street does not have a pool.
Does 13243 Vanowen Street have accessible units?
No, 13243 Vanowen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13243 Vanowen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13243 Vanowen Street does not have units with dishwashers.

