13243 Vanowen Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Live the dream just a hop, skip and a jump from the NoHo Arts District (on the Van Nuys border) in this huge quad level townhome with 2 master bedrooms and a powder room with stylish finishes. Drive into the gated private entrance and into your 2-car garage with direct access to the unit or greet guests parking on Longridge at the front door. Hardwood floors throughout and a fireplace in the 2-story high living room, wide open to the living level. There, the kitchen and built-in bar eating area are granite with lots of sweet designer details, and there is a wall of quality built-in drawers and shelves. The penthouse level features the large primary and smaller second master, both with ensuite bathrooms and large closets, as well as full-size laundry.



Pets considered on a case by case basis.