13242 ST DEWEY

Set in prime Mar Vista near Westside hotspots such as Venice and Santa Monica, this single-story home boasts ample living space for you to enjoy. Step inside to find a bright open living area, hardwood flooring, and oversized windows offering views into the backyard. The kitchen sits just off of the formal dining room and includes granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, and plenty of prep space to prepare delicious meals. On warm summer nights, entertain friends on the spacious patio over a glass of wine as you enjoy the cool California breeze. Completing this home are three sizable bedrooms and two full bathrooms with modern finishes. Additional features include an attached two-car garage, washer/dryer, and a prime location near all that the Westside has to offer!