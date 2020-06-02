All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13242 ST DEWEY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13242 ST DEWEY
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:44 PM

13242 ST DEWEY

13242 Dewey Street · (310) 862-1761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13242 Dewey Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Set in prime Mar Vista near Westside hotspots such as Venice and Santa Monica, this single-story home boasts ample living space for you to enjoy. Step inside to find a bright open living area, hardwood flooring, and oversized windows offering views into the backyard. The kitchen sits just off of the formal dining room and includes granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, and plenty of prep space to prepare delicious meals. On warm summer nights, entertain friends on the spacious patio over a glass of wine as you enjoy the cool California breeze. Completing this home are three sizable bedrooms and two full bathrooms with modern finishes. Additional features include an attached two-car garage, washer/dryer, and a prime location near all that the Westside has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13242 ST DEWEY have any available units?
13242 ST DEWEY has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13242 ST DEWEY have?
Some of 13242 ST DEWEY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13242 ST DEWEY currently offering any rent specials?
13242 ST DEWEY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13242 ST DEWEY pet-friendly?
No, 13242 ST DEWEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13242 ST DEWEY offer parking?
Yes, 13242 ST DEWEY does offer parking.
Does 13242 ST DEWEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13242 ST DEWEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13242 ST DEWEY have a pool?
No, 13242 ST DEWEY does not have a pool.
Does 13242 ST DEWEY have accessible units?
No, 13242 ST DEWEY does not have accessible units.
Does 13242 ST DEWEY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13242 ST DEWEY does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13242 ST DEWEY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity