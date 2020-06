Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!



Beautiful home in Los Angeles For Rent

5b bedrooms 4 bathrooms 2 Kitchens



Newly renovated home in prime location. Spacious backyard with beautiful views of Los Angeles. Located just minutes from 101, 110, and 5 FWY, Shopping, and Entertainment! Ideal for a big family or for a group of roommates. Students or Professionals welcome! Call us for more details and to schedule a showing!



(RLNE4722960)