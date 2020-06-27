13221 ADMIRAL Avenue

Amenities

Located in the heart of Marina Del Rey, this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome with attached, private garage is walking distance to Silicone Beach, the marina, shops, movie theater & restaurants. With an open floor-plan boasting over 1,900 sq. ft., the living room has a fireplace and access to a large, private patio. The lower level also has an updated kitchen, dining room, laundry room and powder bathroom. Upstairs affords en-suite master with private balcony, along with two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. The oversized garage also affords two, large storage areas while the Villa Romano complex amenities offer a pool, hot-tub, picnic patio, well manicured landscaping, sitting areas & more.