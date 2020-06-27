All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:31 AM

13221 ADMIRAL Avenue

13221 Admiral Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13221 Admiral Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Located in the heart of Marina Del Rey, this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome with attached, private garage is walking distance to Silicone Beach, the marina, shops, movie theater & restaurants. With an open floor-plan boasting over 1,900 sq. ft., the living room has a fireplace and access to a large, private patio. The lower level also has an updated kitchen, dining room, laundry room and powder bathroom. Upstairs affords en-suite master with private balcony, along with two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. The oversized garage also affords two, large storage areas while the Villa Romano complex amenities offer a pool, hot-tub, picnic patio, well manicured landscaping, sitting areas & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13221 ADMIRAL Avenue have any available units?
13221 ADMIRAL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13221 ADMIRAL Avenue have?
Some of 13221 ADMIRAL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13221 ADMIRAL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13221 ADMIRAL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13221 ADMIRAL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13221 ADMIRAL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13221 ADMIRAL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13221 ADMIRAL Avenue offers parking.
Does 13221 ADMIRAL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13221 ADMIRAL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13221 ADMIRAL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13221 ADMIRAL Avenue has a pool.
Does 13221 ADMIRAL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13221 ADMIRAL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13221 ADMIRAL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13221 ADMIRAL Avenue has units with dishwashers.

