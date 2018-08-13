1322 Harmony Way

Amenities
Available 08/01/19 **Beautiful Luxury Home** 4 Bedrooms + 3 1/2 Bath - Property Id: 121144
Rent: $3,500.00
Deposit: $3,500 and up
W/D Hookups
All new remodeled Kitchen with Samsung Appliances
Hardwood Flooring
2 Car Garage
Gated Community
Luxury Living In Torrance. This Single Family Style Townhome has a total of 2,050 SF in a Cul-De-Sac Gated Community, just off of Western Avenue and Plaza Del Amo in Torrance. Property features are total 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with air conditioning unit which is very well maintained and shows like a new construction. There are 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths with laundry room on the top 3rd floor. The 2nd level is very open and bright floor plan with Dining room, modern style Kitchen with counter top, Living room. A door to the kitchen leads to a good size covered back yard patio for summer barbecues. The property has bamboo wood floor in 2nd floor and the rest of the floors as recent new wood floor. Very calm with no through traffic and conveniently located close to 110, 91 and 405 Freeway.
Please contact Linda @ (310) 322 - 6743
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121144
(RLNE4882715)