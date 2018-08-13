All apartments in Los Angeles
1322 Harmony Way

1322 Harmony Way · No Longer Available
Location

1322 Harmony Way, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Available 08/01/19 **Beautiful Luxury Home** 4 Bedrooms + 3 1/2 Bath

Rent: $3,500.00
Deposit: $3,500 and up

Rent: $3,500.00
Deposit: $3,500 and up

W/D Hookups
All new remodeled Kitchen with Samsung Appliances
Hardwood Flooring
2 Car Garage
Gated Community

Luxury Living In Torrance. This Single Family Style Townhome has a total of 2,050 SF in a Cul-De-Sac Gated Community, just off of Western Avenue and Plaza Del Amo in Torrance. Property features are total 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with air conditioning unit which is very well maintained and shows like a new construction. There are 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths with laundry room on the top 3rd floor. The 2nd level is very open and bright floor plan with Dining room, modern style Kitchen with counter top, Living room. A door to the kitchen leads to a good size covered back yard patio for summer barbecues. The property has bamboo wood floor in 2nd floor and the rest of the floors as recent new wood floor. Very calm with no through traffic and conveniently located close to 110, 91 and 405 Freeway.

Please contact Linda @ (310) 322 - 6743
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121144
Property Id 121144

(RLNE4882715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

