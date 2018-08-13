1322 Harmony Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 **Beautiful Luxury Home** 4 Bedrooms + 3 1/2 Bath - Property Id: 121144



Rent: $3,500.00

Deposit: $3,500 and up



W/D Hookups

All new remodeled Kitchen with Samsung Appliances

Hardwood Flooring

2 Car Garage

Gated Community



Luxury Living In Torrance. This Single Family Style Townhome has a total of 2,050 SF in a Cul-De-Sac Gated Community, just off of Western Avenue and Plaza Del Amo in Torrance. Property features are total 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with air conditioning unit which is very well maintained and shows like a new construction. There are 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths with laundry room on the top 3rd floor. The 2nd level is very open and bright floor plan with Dining room, modern style Kitchen with counter top, Living room. A door to the kitchen leads to a good size covered back yard patio for summer barbecues. The property has bamboo wood floor in 2nd floor and the rest of the floors as recent new wood floor. Very calm with no through traffic and conveniently located close to 110, 91 and 405 Freeway.



Please contact Linda @ (310) 322 - 6743

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121144

