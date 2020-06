Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful & Newly Remodeled Guest House Available For Rent! - No showing due to the COVID-19, but we have virtual tours.



https://photos.app.goo.gl/7zqf6NuBWPmmPux8A



Newly Remodeled Guest House with 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom

- 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom

- 400 square feet

- New Paint and Flooring

- New Kitchen

- Driveway parking for 1 car but there is street parking

- 1 YEAR LEASE

- Monthly Rent: $1650 (non-negotiable)

- Security Deposit: $2,000 (non-negotiable)

- Application Fee of $50 per adult (People who are 18 years old and over)

- LANDLORD PAYS FOR WATER ONLY

- NO CO-SIGNING

- MUST HAVE NO EVICTION

- NO ANIMALS

- CREDIT ABOVE 650 IS REQUIRED

- NO SMOKING!

- PROOF OF INCOME of 3 months



***THIS IS A DUPLEX/GUEST HOUSE SO THERE IS NO LIVING ROOM OR DINING ROOM. YOU HAVE YOUR OWN UNIT SO YOU ARE NOT ROOM SHARING.***



***DO NOT BOTHER/DISTURB OCCUPANTS!!!***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5586572)