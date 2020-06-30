All apartments in Los Angeles
1319 N Detroit Street
1319 N Detroit Street

1319 North Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

1319 North Detroit Street, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This is a top floor corner unit. The unit welcomes you with its hardwood floor on the first-floor living room area and a fireplace. The kitchen is upgraded with all the appliance. There are two bedrooms downstairs with two and half bathrooms. Master bathroom has a balconet with a dress room. Brand new washer and drier installed in-unit. All the bathrooms are upgraded. The high ceiling in the living room offers natural lighting. Recessed lighting with smart switch provides easy control. Upstairs offers a loft, leading to the private roof deck! The roof deck offers city and mountain views with a barbeque.
Contact Chao Zhao 858-997-6278 or chao.zhao@dilbeck.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 N Detroit Street have any available units?
1319 N Detroit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 N Detroit Street have?
Some of 1319 N Detroit Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 N Detroit Street currently offering any rent specials?
1319 N Detroit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 N Detroit Street pet-friendly?
No, 1319 N Detroit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1319 N Detroit Street offer parking?
Yes, 1319 N Detroit Street offers parking.
Does 1319 N Detroit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 N Detroit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 N Detroit Street have a pool?
No, 1319 N Detroit Street does not have a pool.
Does 1319 N Detroit Street have accessible units?
No, 1319 N Detroit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 N Detroit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1319 N Detroit Street does not have units with dishwashers.
