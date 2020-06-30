1319 N Detroit Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This is a top floor corner unit. The unit welcomes you with its hardwood floor on the first-floor living room area and a fireplace. The kitchen is upgraded with all the appliance. There are two bedrooms downstairs with two and half bathrooms. Master bathroom has a balconet with a dress room. Brand new washer and drier installed in-unit. All the bathrooms are upgraded. The high ceiling in the living room offers natural lighting. Recessed lighting with smart switch provides easy control. Upstairs offers a loft, leading to the private roof deck! The roof deck offers city and mountain views with a barbeque.

