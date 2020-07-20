13171 Courbet Lane

Amenities

Fabulous 5 Bedroom POOL home, with dual-zone Central Air, located in prestigious Granada Hills neighborhood on quiet cul-de-sac. Kitchen has been recently remodeled with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and water filtration system. Spacious Master Suite features a large dressing area, over-sized walk-in/cedar lined closet and master bath is exquisite with separate spa tub and beautiful custom tiled shower. All bedrooms have walk-in closets and attached baths. Downstairs has a huge bonus room, Indoor Laundry, Office, Guest room and two guest baths. Entertainer's yard boasts a gated pool, large covered patio plus two other patio areas, gazebo, fruit trees, and fire pit.