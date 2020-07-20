All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
13171 Courbet Lane
Last updated April 22 2019 at 2:13 PM

13171 Courbet Lane

13171 Courbet Lane · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Granada Hills
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

13171 Courbet Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
hot tub
Fabulous 5 Bedroom POOL home, with dual-zone Central Air, located in prestigious Granada Hills neighborhood on quiet cul-de-sac. Kitchen has been recently remodeled with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and water filtration system. Spacious Master Suite features a large dressing area, over-sized walk-in/cedar lined closet and master bath is exquisite with separate spa tub and beautiful custom tiled shower. All bedrooms have walk-in closets and attached baths. Downstairs has a huge bonus room, Indoor Laundry, Office, Guest room and two guest baths. Entertainer's yard boasts a gated pool, large covered patio plus two other patio areas, gazebo, fruit trees, and fire pit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13171 Courbet Lane have any available units?
13171 Courbet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13171 Courbet Lane have?
Some of 13171 Courbet Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13171 Courbet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13171 Courbet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13171 Courbet Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13171 Courbet Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13171 Courbet Lane offer parking?
No, 13171 Courbet Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13171 Courbet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13171 Courbet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13171 Courbet Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13171 Courbet Lane has a pool.
Does 13171 Courbet Lane have accessible units?
No, 13171 Courbet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13171 Courbet Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13171 Courbet Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
