Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This modern live/work space is centrally located near the Venice beach tech hub and is conveniently located close to eateries, shopping, the Venice circle, and minutes away from the boardwalk. Also near the famous Abbot Kinney Boulevard for retail and dining. This space is approximately 2,000 square feet. The open floor plan makes for a great art studio or creative workspace making it convenient to both live and work. Great city view, a balcony, bathroom, and full kitchen.