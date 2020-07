Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Great house in a great neighborhood in Sylmar! You don't want to miss this spacious house on a cul-de-sac.. Plenty of parking in the drive way ample bedrooms and a bathroom in the master bedroom. Plush gardens in front and back yard with a covered patio in the back to relax and grill on those hot summer nights coming up!!