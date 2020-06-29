13143 Victory Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system gym parking bbq/grill garage key fob access media room

BRAND NEW! 4 Floors w/ Sun Deck | 4 bed/3.5 Bath | TWO CAR GARAGE | Washer/Dryer - Please watch the YouTube virtual tour:



https://youtu.be/KA1XvXs_9Ho



MOVE IN SPECIAL! $3,750 for first three months rent if moved in by June 1st! Gorgeous tri-level modern and turn key designer smart home available one mile away from new Noho West shopping center and in close proximity to the 170 highway, NoHo Arts District, CBS and Universal Studios! Also less than half a mile away from an open family park and bike trails off the main streets, as well as from LA Fitness, CVS, Walgreens, Grocery Stores, a movie theater and dining bites like Starbucks, Chipotle, Blaze Pizza and the well-known and beloved LA restaurant Krimsey's.



4 bedroom / 3.5 bathroom with a two car garage and washer and dryer in unit across the 2,143 square feet available! The main floor boasts an open living space flooded with natural light and an extra large kitchen featuring brand new Bosch kitchen appliances, a center island with massive counter space, as well as upgraded cabinets. The main floors and stairs are all upgraded with beautiful wood flooring. Smart home features include Nest Theromstats and doorbell, smart sprinkler system, keyless entry for front door and garage door and a smart Adobe Security Alarm System that all connects to your phone for remote controlling.



The community spaces include kid friendly play areas, BBQs for the summer time and guest spots for friendly visits! Within the unit itself, it personally has a very large private roof deck, perfect for entertaining, BBQs and enjoying the SoCal sun.



Move in is first month's rent + last month's rent, as well as security deposit. After special, rent will be $4,995. Please respond to this ad to apply!



(RLNE5734663)