All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13143 Victory Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13143 Victory Blvd
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

13143 Victory Blvd

13143 Victory Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13143 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
media room
BRAND NEW! 4 Floors w/ Sun Deck | 4 bed/3.5 Bath | TWO CAR GARAGE | Washer/Dryer - Please watch the YouTube virtual tour:

https://youtu.be/KA1XvXs_9Ho

MOVE IN SPECIAL! $3,750 for first three months rent if moved in by June 1st! Gorgeous tri-level modern and turn key designer smart home available one mile away from new Noho West shopping center and in close proximity to the 170 highway, NoHo Arts District, CBS and Universal Studios! Also less than half a mile away from an open family park and bike trails off the main streets, as well as from LA Fitness, CVS, Walgreens, Grocery Stores, a movie theater and dining bites like Starbucks, Chipotle, Blaze Pizza and the well-known and beloved LA restaurant Krimsey's.

4 bedroom / 3.5 bathroom with a two car garage and washer and dryer in unit across the 2,143 square feet available! The main floor boasts an open living space flooded with natural light and an extra large kitchen featuring brand new Bosch kitchen appliances, a center island with massive counter space, as well as upgraded cabinets. The main floors and stairs are all upgraded with beautiful wood flooring. Smart home features include Nest Theromstats and doorbell, smart sprinkler system, keyless entry for front door and garage door and a smart Adobe Security Alarm System that all connects to your phone for remote controlling.

The community spaces include kid friendly play areas, BBQs for the summer time and guest spots for friendly visits! Within the unit itself, it personally has a very large private roof deck, perfect for entertaining, BBQs and enjoying the SoCal sun.

Move in is first month's rent + last month's rent, as well as security deposit. After special, rent will be $4,995. Please respond to this ad to apply!

(RLNE5734663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13143 Victory Blvd have any available units?
13143 Victory Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13143 Victory Blvd have?
Some of 13143 Victory Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13143 Victory Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
13143 Victory Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13143 Victory Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 13143 Victory Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13143 Victory Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 13143 Victory Blvd offers parking.
Does 13143 Victory Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13143 Victory Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13143 Victory Blvd have a pool?
No, 13143 Victory Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 13143 Victory Blvd have accessible units?
No, 13143 Victory Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 13143 Victory Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13143 Victory Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College