1314 SIERRA ALTA Way

Amenities

parking pool hot tub fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub media room

GATED CELEBRITY PAD.. SITED UP A PRIVATE DRIVEWAY.. SLEEK CLEAN AND CRISP CONTEMPORARY WITH WALLS OF GLASS AND CITY TO OCEAN VIEWS, SCREENING ROOM ON LOWER LEVEL, MASTER ON SEPARATE LEVEL AMAZING SKY BAR FEEL AND BATH.. FULLY STATE OF THE ART FURNISHED DOWN TO SHEETS AND TOWELS.. INFINITY EDGE POOL AND SPA.. SECRET GARDEN WITH GASSY YARD AND FOUNTAIN..DETACHED GUEST WITH BATH & KITCHEN.. MOVE RIGHT IN AND LIVE THE GOOD LIFE.. A ONE YEAR MAX LEASE ONLY !!!! SEE AGENT ABOUT SHORTER TERM RATE