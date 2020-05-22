All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13122 ALBERS Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13122 ALBERS Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13122 ALBERS Street

13122 Albers Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13122 Albers Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Beautiful 2-Story Traditional Home w/Pool Located on a secluded Cul-Du-Sac in the Heart of Sherman Oaks! Main entrance foyer w/step down living & formal dining rm. Open floor plan w/high ceilings & marble tiled floors throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/ Caesar Stone island breakfast countertop & all Stainless-Steel Appliances including a Viking 48-inch dual range oven w/hood, Microwave, dishwasher, & refrigerator. Large family room off kitchen w/fireplace & bar that has wine storage. Main level has powder room, Laundry, a small bonus room used as an office, a garage that has been converted to a non-permitted guest suite with 1 bath. Upstairs level, all hardwood flooring with 5 bedrooms/3 baths, including a Jack & Jill. Master suite & bathroom is large with a spa-like master bathtub & shower. Master has a balcony. Beautiful Grassy backyard fenced in with a Pebble Sheen Saltwater Pool & Jacuzzi. Double Pane windows/surround system. LED lighting. Available furnished price in private remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13122 ALBERS Street have any available units?
13122 ALBERS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13122 ALBERS Street have?
Some of 13122 ALBERS Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13122 ALBERS Street currently offering any rent specials?
13122 ALBERS Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13122 ALBERS Street pet-friendly?
No, 13122 ALBERS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13122 ALBERS Street offer parking?
Yes, 13122 ALBERS Street does offer parking.
Does 13122 ALBERS Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13122 ALBERS Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13122 ALBERS Street have a pool?
Yes, 13122 ALBERS Street has a pool.
Does 13122 ALBERS Street have accessible units?
No, 13122 ALBERS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13122 ALBERS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13122 ALBERS Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College