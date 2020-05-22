13122 ALBERS Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite hot tub

Beautiful 2-Story Traditional Home w/Pool Located on a secluded Cul-Du-Sac in the Heart of Sherman Oaks! Main entrance foyer w/step down living & formal dining rm. Open floor plan w/high ceilings & marble tiled floors throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/ Caesar Stone island breakfast countertop & all Stainless-Steel Appliances including a Viking 48-inch dual range oven w/hood, Microwave, dishwasher, & refrigerator. Large family room off kitchen w/fireplace & bar that has wine storage. Main level has powder room, Laundry, a small bonus room used as an office, a garage that has been converted to a non-permitted guest suite with 1 bath. Upstairs level, all hardwood flooring with 5 bedrooms/3 baths, including a Jack & Jill. Master suite & bathroom is large with a spa-like master bathtub & shower. Master has a balcony. Beautiful Grassy backyard fenced in with a Pebble Sheen Saltwater Pool & Jacuzzi. Double Pane windows/surround system. LED lighting. Available furnished price in private remarks.