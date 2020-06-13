All apartments in Los Angeles
1311 SUNSET PLAZA Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1311 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

1311 Sunset Plaza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Sunset Plaza Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Option for a 3rd bedroom. Broker & Broker's agent(s) do not represent or guarantee accuracy of square footage, bed/bath count, lot size or lot dimensions, permitted or unpermitted spaces, or other info concerning conditions or features of property. Buyer is advised to independently verify accuracy of all information through personal inspection w/appropriate professionals and to satisfy themselves & rely only on that. There may be issues of discoloration under furnishings, rugs, holes in the walls from attached art, mirrors & televisions. Agent is not aware of same.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have any available units?
1311 SUNSET PLAZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 1311 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have?
Some of 1311 SUNSET PLAZA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 SUNSET PLAZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1311 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 SUNSET PLAZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1311 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1311 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1311 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offers parking.
Does 1311 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1311 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has a pool.
Does 1311 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1311 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has units with dishwashers.
