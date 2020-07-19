13100 Foothill Boulevard

Amenities

This recently remodeled home includes two beds, one bath, large living room, dining room, and kitchen with marble countertops. Appliances are stainless steel. The kitchen has a breakfast bar facing the dining room and a door that gives you access to a two car garage. In the garage, you will have access to a washer and drier for your laundry. With the rental, you will get two controls to operate the gate to get into the property. You will have a designated parking spot plus the garage. In the backyard, you will have a large shaded patio area with mature flowers, shrub and fruit trees growing. You are more than welcome to eat the fruit. The rent includes all utilities such as electric, gas, internet, air conditioning, gated parking, trash/recycling, alarm security system and water. This adorable starter home is walking distance to schools, Homedepot, Sams Club, restaurants, gas stations, and Office Depot. Five Minutes away from a community college and parks. Perfect space for a small family or friends moving in together. Smoking and drugs are not allowed. If interested, please call Esmeralda at 209-509-9589 (speaks English & Spanish). This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail. No pets, please. We do request a credit and background check when applying for this space. Please do not show up at the house without an appointment and a phone interview. People are currently living here, and it would be rude to disrupt them without notice. Thank you for your understanding.