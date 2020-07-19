All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13100 Foothill Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13100 Foothill Boulevard
Last updated May 19 2019 at 7:13 AM

13100 Foothill Boulevard

13100 Foothill Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sylmar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13100 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91340
Sylmar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
internet access
This recently remodeled home includes two beds, one bath, large living room, dining room, and kitchen with marble countertops. Appliances are stainless steel. The kitchen has a breakfast bar facing the dining room and a door that gives you access to a two car garage. In the garage, you will have access to a washer and drier for your laundry. With the rental, you will get two controls to operate the gate to get into the property. You will have a designated parking spot plus the garage. In the backyard, you will have a large shaded patio area with mature flowers, shrub and fruit trees growing. You are more than welcome to eat the fruit. The rent includes all utilities such as electric, gas, internet, air conditioning, gated parking, trash/recycling, alarm security system and water. This adorable starter home is walking distance to schools, Homedepot, Sams Club, restaurants, gas stations, and Office Depot. Five Minutes away from a community college and parks. Perfect space for a small family or friends moving in together. Smoking and drugs are not allowed. If interested, please call Esmeralda at 209-509-9589 (speaks English & Spanish). This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail. No pets, please. We do request a credit and background check when applying for this space. Please do not show up at the house without an appointment and a phone interview. People are currently living here, and it would be rude to disrupt them without notice. Thank you for your understanding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13100 Foothill Boulevard have any available units?
13100 Foothill Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13100 Foothill Boulevard have?
Some of 13100 Foothill Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13100 Foothill Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13100 Foothill Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13100 Foothill Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 13100 Foothill Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13100 Foothill Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13100 Foothill Boulevard offers parking.
Does 13100 Foothill Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13100 Foothill Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13100 Foothill Boulevard have a pool?
No, 13100 Foothill Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 13100 Foothill Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13100 Foothill Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13100 Foothill Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 13100 Foothill Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMP Lofts
695 S. Santa Fe Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90021
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College