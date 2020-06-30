All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

13069 Vaughn St

13069 Vaughn Street · No Longer Available
Location

13069 Vaughn Street, Los Angeles, CA 91340
Pacoima

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This is your perfect opportunity to lease this beautiful well maintained home WITH UTILITIES INCLUDED! Completely gated, with a sparkling pool and diving board. As you enter the home you will immediately notice an elegant chandelier hanging from the dinning room ceiling and as you continue to proceed into the property you will see 3 spacious bedrooms, one being the main bedroom with a gorgeous fireplace, wood floors throughout, central air & heat installed approx 3yrs ago, new water heater installed a few months back, a loft area which can also be used as office space if prefer and a large family room/rec room with an additional fireplace & a view of the pool .

(RLNE5475196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13069 Vaughn St have any available units?
13069 Vaughn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13069 Vaughn St have?
Some of 13069 Vaughn St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13069 Vaughn St currently offering any rent specials?
13069 Vaughn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13069 Vaughn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13069 Vaughn St is pet friendly.
Does 13069 Vaughn St offer parking?
Yes, 13069 Vaughn St offers parking.
Does 13069 Vaughn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13069 Vaughn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13069 Vaughn St have a pool?
Yes, 13069 Vaughn St has a pool.
Does 13069 Vaughn St have accessible units?
No, 13069 Vaughn St does not have accessible units.
Does 13069 Vaughn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13069 Vaughn St has units with dishwashers.

