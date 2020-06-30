13069 Vaughn St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

This is your perfect opportunity to lease this beautiful well maintained home WITH UTILITIES INCLUDED! Completely gated, with a sparkling pool and diving board. As you enter the home you will immediately notice an elegant chandelier hanging from the dinning room ceiling and as you continue to proceed into the property you will see 3 spacious bedrooms, one being the main bedroom with a gorgeous fireplace, wood floors throughout, central air & heat installed approx 3yrs ago, new water heater installed a few months back, a loft area which can also be used as office space if prefer and a large family room/rec room with an additional fireplace & a view of the pool .



(RLNE5475196)