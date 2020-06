Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Just a short walk to the heart of BH this meticulously updated unit is a true gem. Entry leads to an expansive living and dining area perfect for entertaining. Enjoy cooking in this open kitchen that features beautiful finishes and stainless steal appliances. Spacious master with fabulous walk in closet and en suite bathroom featuring his and hers sinks, spa like tub and shower. Beautiful, well maintained building with only 9 units. Truly a must see!