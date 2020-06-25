All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:33 PM

13020 Pacific Promenade

13020 W Pacific Promenade · No Longer Available
Location

13020 W Pacific Promenade, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Leasing Professional Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred for efficiency purposes, it's faster and easier)

Must see in person to believe. Hardwood floors throughout. Nearly 1600 square feet. Open floor plan with tons of natural light and Huge Loft Style Windows. High Ceilings and open floor plan. Huge patio/green space. Super tall 11 foot ceilings. Updated and Modern Kitchen with Granite and Stainless Steel appliances. W/D in unit. Move in April 1st. Right on Concert Park in Prime Playa Vista. Unit has not been available since 2010.

- Includes Coveted Playa Vista Resort and Fitness Resident Membership (Equinox level amenities, save yourself 250.00 a month per person)
- Open Kitchen with Tons of Natural Light
- 2 Huge Parking Spots Underground Garage Parking (not tandem)
- Bike Storage
- Ultra High Speed Internet
- 11 Foot Lofted Ceilings (feels massive)

Local Employers:

Google
Disney
NBC Universal
CBS
Electronic Arts Inc.
Pop Media Group
Doner
NetFlix
Viacom
Paramount Pictures
Sunset Bronson Studios
Creative Artists Agency (CAA)
Apple
Sony
Amazon
Microsoft
YouTube
Nike
Verizon
WeWork
Equinox
Tesla
Zefer
BIG
Information Sciences Institute
Jam City
Joymode
Alpha Productions Inc
Happy Flap Inc
Liton Lighting
Flap Happy
1661 Inc
Spaces
Regus
J A P
Culver City Recording Studio
Walton Isaacson
Zoic
Steelhouse
Cunningham Group
The Elder Statesman LLC
Clutter
Big Picture Entertainment
Kaiser Permanente
Allied Universal
Osada Inc
Peter Wodinksy
Karney Management Co

Text Brian 310-975-4064 for more information and to schedule a showing.

Terms:

Price reflects 12-24 month agreement
Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent
On Approved Credit

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/13020-pacific-promenade-playa-vista-ca-90094-usa/df3f43e1-9b8d-4892-946f-86247310738f

(RLNE4797510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13020 Pacific Promenade have any available units?
13020 Pacific Promenade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13020 Pacific Promenade have?
Some of 13020 Pacific Promenade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13020 Pacific Promenade currently offering any rent specials?
13020 Pacific Promenade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13020 Pacific Promenade pet-friendly?
Yes, 13020 Pacific Promenade is pet friendly.
Does 13020 Pacific Promenade offer parking?
Yes, 13020 Pacific Promenade offers parking.
Does 13020 Pacific Promenade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13020 Pacific Promenade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13020 Pacific Promenade have a pool?
Yes, 13020 Pacific Promenade has a pool.
Does 13020 Pacific Promenade have accessible units?
No, 13020 Pacific Promenade does not have accessible units.
Does 13020 Pacific Promenade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13020 Pacific Promenade has units with dishwashers.
