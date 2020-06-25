13020 Pacific Promenade

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Must see in person to believe. Hardwood floors throughout. Nearly 1600 square feet. Open floor plan with tons of natural light and Huge Loft Style Windows. High Ceilings and open floor plan. Huge patio/green space. Super tall 11 foot ceilings. Updated and Modern Kitchen with Granite and Stainless Steel appliances. W/D in unit. Move in April 1st. Right on Concert Park in Prime Playa Vista. Unit has not been available since 2010.



- Includes Coveted Playa Vista Resort and Fitness Resident Membership (Equinox level amenities, save yourself 250.00 a month per person)

- Open Kitchen with Tons of Natural Light

- 2 Huge Parking Spots Underground Garage Parking (not tandem)

- Bike Storage

- Ultra High Speed Internet

- 11 Foot Lofted Ceilings (feels massive)



Local Employers:



Google

Disney

NBC Universal

CBS

Electronic Arts Inc.

Pop Media Group

Doner

NetFlix

Viacom

Paramount Pictures

Sunset Bronson Studios

Creative Artists Agency (CAA)

Apple

Sony

Amazon

Microsoft

YouTube

Nike

Verizon

WeWork

Equinox

Tesla

Zefer

BIG

Information Sciences Institute

Jam City

Joymode

Alpha Productions Inc

Happy Flap Inc

Liton Lighting

Flap Happy

1661 Inc

Spaces

Regus

J A P

Culver City Recording Studio

Walton Isaacson

Zoic

Steelhouse

Cunningham Group

The Elder Statesman LLC

Clutter

Big Picture Entertainment

Kaiser Permanente

Allied Universal

Osada Inc

Peter Wodinksy

Karney Management Co



Text Brian 310-975-4064 for more information and to schedule a showing.



Terms:



Price reflects 12-24 month agreement

Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent

On Approved Credit



