Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

1301 Harmony Way

1301 Harmony Way · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Harmony Way, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely Home - Gated Community! - Detached SFR within the Serenade Gated Community. Built back in 2007 with open floor plan, this home is clean and bright with high ceilings featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2050 sqft of living space, newer carpeting, newer paint, patio backyard, window shutters and central heat/cooling. Top Floor features separate laundry room, Master Bedroom w/ en suite Bathroom, and 2 more bedrooms. Middle Floor opens up to kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, peninsula countertop for bar stools/eating, carpeted formal dining area, living room, and guest bathroom. Bottom Floor features direct access 2 car garage, 1 bedroom w/ attached full bathroom which can be used as a guest room or office. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer included. Pets allowed with additional deposit. Located conveniently to all major freeways. Available for move-in on 3/1

(RLNE2873790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Harmony Way have any available units?
1301 Harmony Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 Harmony Way have?
Some of 1301 Harmony Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Harmony Way currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Harmony Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Harmony Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Harmony Way is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Harmony Way offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Harmony Way offers parking.
Does 1301 Harmony Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 Harmony Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Harmony Way have a pool?
No, 1301 Harmony Way does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Harmony Way have accessible units?
No, 1301 Harmony Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Harmony Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Harmony Way does not have units with dishwashers.

