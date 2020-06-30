1301 Harmony Way

Amenities

Lovely Home - Gated Community! - Detached SFR within the Serenade Gated Community. Built back in 2007 with open floor plan, this home is clean and bright with high ceilings featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2050 sqft of living space, newer carpeting, newer paint, patio backyard, window shutters and central heat/cooling. Top Floor features separate laundry room, Master Bedroom w/ en suite Bathroom, and 2 more bedrooms. Middle Floor opens up to kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, peninsula countertop for bar stools/eating, carpeted formal dining area, living room, and guest bathroom. Bottom Floor features direct access 2 car garage, 1 bedroom w/ attached full bathroom which can be used as a guest room or office. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer included. Pets allowed with additional deposit. Located conveniently to all major freeways. Available for move-in on 3/1



(RLNE2873790)