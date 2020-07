12953 Greenleaf Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage sauna

LOCATED IN PRESIGOUS STUDIO CITY, SOUTH OF VENTURA BLVD WALKING DISTANCE TO MANY SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. UPGRADED STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORING, OPEN HIGH CEILINGS WITH A PROFESSIONAL KITCHEN THAT INCORPORATES A 5 BURNER BERTAZZONI STOVE, QUARTZITE STONE COUNTERS, WITH MARBLE ISLAND. AN ENTERTAINERS OR FAMILIES DREAM HOME WITH AN EAT IN KITCHEN ENHANCED BY A WROUGHT IRON WINE CELLER OPEN TO THE FORMAL DINING ROOM. MUD ROOM OFF KITCHEN AND LAUNDRY AREA. GARDEN VIEWS FROM ALL ROOMS. 3 COZY FIREPLACES, LARGE BEDROOMS, EXTRA LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH BUILT IN SAUNA AND STEAM SHOWER, WALK IN CLOSET AND PRIVATE ACCESS TO THE BACKYARD AND POOL AREA. OUTDOOR SURROUND SOUND AND SMART HOME SYSTEM WITH SECURITY CAMERAS INCLUDED. LOCATED WITHIN THE DIXIE CANYON COMMUNITY CHARTER SCHOOL RATED 9 AS ONE OF THE TOP ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS IN THE AREA. MANY PRESTIGEOUS PRIVATE SHOOLS NEARBY! ENCLOSED 2 CAR GARAGE. THIS GATED GEM IS A MUST SEE!