12951 Riverside Drive

Excellent floor plan with private outside front door entry this freshly painted 2 story Townhouse style condo is in one of the most desirable communities of Sherman Oaks. This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath unit offers many features to include 2 master suites with lots of closet space, brand new laminate flooring in the living room and bathrooms; brand new carpet in the stairway and bedrooms plus central A/C and heat. Spacious dining room and kitchen areas have tile floors, wet bar, laundry inside the unit on the 1st floor, private enclosed patio area, and a 2 car tandem carport. Trash and water is included in the rent. Well located 6 unit complex near Whole Foods, restaurants, Westside & freeway access.