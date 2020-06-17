All apartments in Los Angeles
12951 Riverside Drive

12951 Riverside Drive · (818) 251-0260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12951 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Excellent floor plan with private outside front door entry this freshly painted 2 story Townhouse style condo is in one of the most desirable communities of Sherman Oaks. This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath unit offers many features to include 2 master suites with lots of closet space, brand new laminate flooring in the living room and bathrooms; brand new carpet in the stairway and bedrooms plus central A/C and heat. Spacious dining room and kitchen areas have tile floors, wet bar, laundry inside the unit on the 1st floor, private enclosed patio area, and a 2 car tandem carport. Trash and water is included in the rent. Well located 6 unit complex near Whole Foods, restaurants, Westside & freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12951 Riverside Drive have any available units?
12951 Riverside Drive has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12951 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 12951 Riverside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12951 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12951 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12951 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12951 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12951 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12951 Riverside Drive does offer parking.
Does 12951 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12951 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12951 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 12951 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12951 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 12951 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12951 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12951 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
