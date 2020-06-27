12908 Bloomfield Street

Amenities

Short Term 6-8 month Lease. Two story modern masterpiece in the heart of Studio City. Built in 2008, this condo in an intimate 6 unit building has been meticulously maintained 3 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with around 1700 sq ft of living space, this home offers everything you are looking for. Stainless steel appliances with granite countertops in the kitchen, open concept living room with tons of natural light and a relaxing master suite with high ceilings and luxurious en-suite bathroom. Two parking spots in underground parking. Small pets okay. Security deposit $500 for pets. Application, Proof of Funds and Credit will be run at no cost to the applicants.