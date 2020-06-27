All apartments in Los Angeles
12908 Bloomfield Street
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

12908 Bloomfield Street

12908 Bloomfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

12908 Bloomfield Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Short Term 6-8 month Lease. Two story modern masterpiece in the heart of Studio City. Built in 2008, this condo in an intimate 6 unit building has been meticulously maintained 3 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with around 1700 sq ft of living space, this home offers everything you are looking for. Stainless steel appliances with granite countertops in the kitchen, open concept living room with tons of natural light and a relaxing master suite with high ceilings and luxurious en-suite bathroom. Two parking spots in underground parking. Small pets okay. Security deposit $500 for pets. Application, Proof of Funds and Credit will be run at no cost to the applicants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12908 Bloomfield Street have any available units?
12908 Bloomfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12908 Bloomfield Street have?
Some of 12908 Bloomfield Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12908 Bloomfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
12908 Bloomfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12908 Bloomfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12908 Bloomfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 12908 Bloomfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 12908 Bloomfield Street offers parking.
Does 12908 Bloomfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12908 Bloomfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12908 Bloomfield Street have a pool?
No, 12908 Bloomfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 12908 Bloomfield Street have accessible units?
No, 12908 Bloomfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12908 Bloomfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12908 Bloomfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.

