129 North LA JOLLA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub media room

Just a couple blocks to LA's finest restaurants, boutiques, shopping destinations and theaters. This 3 bedroom & 3 bathroom home features dark Espresso hardwood floors throughout, a stunning living room with high wood beamed ceilings, gorgeous book cases, original French windows and fireplace. The kitchen has been beautifully remodeled with hone granite counters, professional Viking six-burner stove and convection oven, stainless steel Amana appliances, subway tile backsplash and breakfast nook. Enjoy the Travertine master bath, which features his and her sinks, ultra-deep soaking tub and shower. Beautifully updated guest baths with pedestal sinks, designer toilets, showers and tubs. No expense has been spared with skylights, dimmer switches, central air/heat, copper plumbing, updated electrical & 240volt EV charger in the driveway. The very private, verdant and grassy backyard is professionally landscaped and complete with a sparkling pool, spa, and outdoor lighting throughout.