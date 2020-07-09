All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 129 North LA JOLLA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
129 North LA JOLLA Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

129 North LA JOLLA Avenue

129 North La Jolla Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

129 North La Jolla Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Just a couple blocks to LA's finest restaurants, boutiques, shopping destinations and theaters. This 3 bedroom & 3 bathroom home features dark Espresso hardwood floors throughout, a stunning living room with high wood beamed ceilings, gorgeous book cases, original French windows and fireplace. The kitchen has been beautifully remodeled with hone granite counters, professional Viking six-burner stove and convection oven, stainless steel Amana appliances, subway tile backsplash and breakfast nook. Enjoy the Travertine master bath, which features his and her sinks, ultra-deep soaking tub and shower. Beautifully updated guest baths with pedestal sinks, designer toilets, showers and tubs. No expense has been spared with skylights, dimmer switches, central air/heat, copper plumbing, updated electrical & 240volt EV charger in the driveway. The very private, verdant and grassy backyard is professionally landscaped and complete with a sparkling pool, spa, and outdoor lighting throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 North LA JOLLA Avenue have any available units?
129 North LA JOLLA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 North LA JOLLA Avenue have?
Some of 129 North LA JOLLA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 North LA JOLLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
129 North LA JOLLA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 North LA JOLLA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 129 North LA JOLLA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 129 North LA JOLLA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 129 North LA JOLLA Avenue offers parking.
Does 129 North LA JOLLA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 North LA JOLLA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 North LA JOLLA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 129 North LA JOLLA Avenue has a pool.
Does 129 North LA JOLLA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 129 North LA JOLLA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 129 North LA JOLLA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 North LA JOLLA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Burnside Residences
600 South Burnside Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College