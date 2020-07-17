All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

12840 Bonaparte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently renovated cozy single-family home on a quiet street - brand new laminate flooring in the living room, new carpet in bedrooms, custom paint, completely remodeled kitchen with new tile countertops, stove, dishwasher & refrigerator, washer & dryer hookups, newer tile and bathroom cabinets, backyard with a storage shed, 2 car garage plus plenty of driveway parking. Great location close to Playa del Rey, Marina del Rey, Venice.

BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12840 Bonaparte Avenue have any available units?
12840 Bonaparte Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12840 Bonaparte Avenue have?
Some of 12840 Bonaparte Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12840 Bonaparte Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12840 Bonaparte Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12840 Bonaparte Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12840 Bonaparte Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12840 Bonaparte Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12840 Bonaparte Avenue offers parking.
Does 12840 Bonaparte Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12840 Bonaparte Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12840 Bonaparte Avenue have a pool?
No, 12840 Bonaparte Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12840 Bonaparte Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12840 Bonaparte Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12840 Bonaparte Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12840 Bonaparte Avenue has units with dishwashers.
