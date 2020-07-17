12840 Bonaparte Avenue

Amenities

Recently renovated cozy single-family home on a quiet street - brand new laminate flooring in the living room, new carpet in bedrooms, custom paint, completely remodeled kitchen with new tile countertops, stove, dishwasher & refrigerator, washer & dryer hookups, newer tile and bathroom cabinets, backyard with a storage shed, 2 car garage plus plenty of driveway parking. Great location close to Playa del Rey, Marina del Rey, Venice.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.