12813 Caswell Ave

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e7214cf095 ---- Please Call or Text Ari Anytime! Centrally located in Mar Vista moments away from Marina Del Rey, and by the best shops and markets and entertainment that West Los Angeles has to offer. Here at Caswell Apartments, we have all of the conveniences at your doorstep without the bustle of the city encroaching on your perfect newly renovated home. Admire The Picturesque coastline, having a close proximity to the beach and year-round pristine weather makes Marina Del Rey one of the most sought-after addresses in Los Angeles County. Explore the Marina Marketplace and all the local favorites, you will have all the trendy restaurants and shops almost Property Features: - On-site Laundry - Parking - Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online, Check your balance any time Apartment Features: - Stainless Steel Appliances - Granite Countertops - New Bath Vanity and Fixtures - New vinyl plank flooring - Storage space Please ask us about our animal policy! ?Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*MonemCo adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*?