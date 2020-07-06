All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12813 Caswell Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12813 Caswell Ave
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:54 PM

12813 Caswell Ave

12813 Caswell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12813 Caswell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e7214cf095 ---- Please Call or Text Ari Anytime! Centrally located in Mar Vista moments away from Marina Del Rey, and by the best shops and markets and entertainment that West Los Angeles has to offer. Here at Caswell Apartments, we have all of the conveniences at your doorstep without the bustle of the city encroaching on your perfect newly renovated home. Admire The Picturesque coastline, having a close proximity to the beach and year-round pristine weather makes Marina Del Rey one of the most sought-after addresses in Los Angeles County. Explore the Marina Marketplace and all the local favorites, you will have all the trendy restaurants and shops almost Property Features: - On-site Laundry - Parking - Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online, Check your balance any time Apartment Features: - Stainless Steel Appliances - Granite Countertops - New Bath Vanity and Fixtures - New vinyl plank flooring - Storage space Please ask us about our animal policy! ?Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*MonemCo adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12813 Caswell Ave have any available units?
12813 Caswell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12813 Caswell Ave have?
Some of 12813 Caswell Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12813 Caswell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12813 Caswell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12813 Caswell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12813 Caswell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12813 Caswell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12813 Caswell Ave offers parking.
Does 12813 Caswell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12813 Caswell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12813 Caswell Ave have a pool?
No, 12813 Caswell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12813 Caswell Ave have accessible units?
No, 12813 Caswell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12813 Caswell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12813 Caswell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College