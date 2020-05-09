All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

128 South Normandie

128 South Normandie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

128 South Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/503707c0ac ---- This beautiful, newly remodeled one bedroom is Hancock Park adjacent and ready to be your new home. The unit is in close proximity to numerous supermarkets, coffee shops, and restaurants. Located walking distance to the LINE, Poketo, and the best kim bap and korean bbq in town, plus just a hop skip and a jump to USC, the 10 or DTLA. This fantastic unit has a newly renovated kitchen, with appliances included, top of the line cabinetry, and custom flooring. Greys/White throughout, a new renovated bathroom, lots of light and parking too! Your dream apartment is available in beautiful Korea town! Available for immediate move in. Please call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated Pet Friendly Refrigerator and Stove Included Large windows/natural light Parking included Open Floor Plan Granite counter tops Recess lighting LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 South Normandie have any available units?
128 South Normandie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 South Normandie have?
Some of 128 South Normandie's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 South Normandie currently offering any rent specials?
128 South Normandie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 South Normandie pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 South Normandie is pet friendly.
Does 128 South Normandie offer parking?
Yes, 128 South Normandie offers parking.
Does 128 South Normandie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 South Normandie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 South Normandie have a pool?
No, 128 South Normandie does not have a pool.
Does 128 South Normandie have accessible units?
No, 128 South Normandie does not have accessible units.
Does 128 South Normandie have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 South Normandie does not have units with dishwashers.

