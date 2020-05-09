128 South Normandie

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/503707c0ac ---- This beautiful, newly remodeled one bedroom is Hancock Park adjacent and ready to be your new home. The unit is in close proximity to numerous supermarkets, coffee shops, and restaurants. Located walking distance to the LINE, Poketo, and the best kim bap and korean bbq in town, plus just a hop skip and a jump to USC, the 10 or DTLA. This fantastic unit has a newly renovated kitchen, with appliances included, top of the line cabinetry, and custom flooring. Greys/White throughout, a new renovated bathroom, lots of light and parking too! Your dream apartment is available in beautiful Korea town! Available for immediate move in. Please call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated Pet Friendly Refrigerator and Stove Included Large windows/natural light Parking included Open Floor Plan Granite counter tops Recess lighting LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease