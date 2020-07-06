All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 128 E Colden Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
128 E Colden Ave
Last updated December 29 2019 at 8:08 AM

128 E Colden Ave

128 East Colden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

128 East Colden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Detached unit in back of property, share NO Walls! Only two units on the property. Two bedrooms and one bathroom. Washer and dryer hookup, custom kitchen cabinets, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, all new interior paint, cordless blinds, new luxury vinyl flooring and ample closet space. Comes with one parking spot. It's centrally located close to shopping, schools, public transportation, and the 105 and 110 FWYs.

Water, Trash and 1 parking space included!

Minimum Credit Score of 600. Income must be 2.5x times the rent, $1850 security deposit, $55 application fee per adult. $55 application fee is credited towards first month's rent upon signed lease.

Section 8 Accepted!

For more information call, 310-981-8940.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 E Colden Ave have any available units?
128 E Colden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 128 E Colden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
128 E Colden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 E Colden Ave pet-friendly?
No, 128 E Colden Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 128 E Colden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 128 E Colden Ave offers parking.
Does 128 E Colden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 E Colden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 E Colden Ave have a pool?
No, 128 E Colden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 128 E Colden Ave have accessible units?
No, 128 E Colden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 128 E Colden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 E Colden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 E Colden Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 E Colden Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College