128 E Colden Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Detached unit in back of property, share NO Walls! Only two units on the property. Two bedrooms and one bathroom. Washer and dryer hookup, custom kitchen cabinets, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, all new interior paint, cordless blinds, new luxury vinyl flooring and ample closet space. Comes with one parking spot. It's centrally located close to shopping, schools, public transportation, and the 105 and 110 FWYs.



Water, Trash and 1 parking space included!



Minimum Credit Score of 600. Income must be 2.5x times the rent, $1850 security deposit, $55 application fee per adult. $55 application fee is credited towards first month's rent upon signed lease.



Section 8 Accepted!



For more information call, 310-981-8940.