12751 Pacific Ave, Unit 14

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony bbq/grill

Large Bright Airy 3bd 3 bth; Heart of Mar Vista - $1000 Move In Special!! A large Tri Level Townhome in the heart of Mar Vista. Great for entertaining. The unit has 2 bedrooms and a 3rd level loft that can be used as a bedroom or office or hangout space. All 3 bedrooms have their own outdoor space balcony/ patio. The living room has a large balcony perfect for barbecues and outdoor living. The unit has plenty of storage and it comes with a washer and dryer. The space is great for a family or 3 professional roomates. Priced to lease.



