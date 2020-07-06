12751 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Mar Vista
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Large Bright Airy 3bd 3 bth; Heart of Mar Vista - $1000 Move In Special!! A large Tri Level Townhome in the heart of Mar Vista. Great for entertaining. The unit has 2 bedrooms and a 3rd level loft that can be used as a bedroom or office or hangout space. All 3 bedrooms have their own outdoor space balcony/ patio. The living room has a large balcony perfect for barbecues and outdoor living. The unit has plenty of storage and it comes with a washer and dryer. The space is great for a family or 3 professional roomates. Priced to lease.
(RLNE5703846)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12751 Pacific Ave, Unit 14 have any available units?
12751 Pacific Ave, Unit 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.