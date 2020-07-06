All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12751 Pacific Ave, Unit 14.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12751 Pacific Ave, Unit 14
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

12751 Pacific Ave, Unit 14

12751 Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12751 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Large Bright Airy 3bd 3 bth; Heart of Mar Vista - $1000 Move In Special!! A large Tri Level Townhome in the heart of Mar Vista. Great for entertaining. The unit has 2 bedrooms and a 3rd level loft that can be used as a bedroom or office or hangout space. All 3 bedrooms have their own outdoor space balcony/ patio. The living room has a large balcony perfect for barbecues and outdoor living. The unit has plenty of storage and it comes with a washer and dryer. The space is great for a family or 3 professional roomates. Priced to lease.

(RLNE5703846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12751 Pacific Ave, Unit 14 have any available units?
12751 Pacific Ave, Unit 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 12751 Pacific Ave, Unit 14 currently offering any rent specials?
12751 Pacific Ave, Unit 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12751 Pacific Ave, Unit 14 pet-friendly?
No, 12751 Pacific Ave, Unit 14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12751 Pacific Ave, Unit 14 offer parking?
No, 12751 Pacific Ave, Unit 14 does not offer parking.
Does 12751 Pacific Ave, Unit 14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12751 Pacific Ave, Unit 14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12751 Pacific Ave, Unit 14 have a pool?
No, 12751 Pacific Ave, Unit 14 does not have a pool.
Does 12751 Pacific Ave, Unit 14 have accessible units?
No, 12751 Pacific Ave, Unit 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 12751 Pacific Ave, Unit 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12751 Pacific Ave, Unit 14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12751 Pacific Ave, Unit 14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12751 Pacific Ave, Unit 14 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College