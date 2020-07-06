All apartments in Los Angeles
1274 W 3rd Street

1274 West 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1274 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Completely remodeled home in the Holy Trinity area, on a wide, flat and well maintained street. Walking distance to YMCA, bus stop, Top Value Supermarket, and schools. Wood shutter on dual pane windows throughout, engineered wood floor for easy maintenance, granite countertop and stainless steel dishwasher, microwave and oven (refrigerator not included). In home laundry hookups in a separate laundry room with built in cabinets. Very well maintained, clean, bright and airy. Enclosed backyard. No pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1274 W 3rd Street have any available units?
1274 W 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1274 W 3rd Street have?
Some of 1274 W 3rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1274 W 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1274 W 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1274 W 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1274 W 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1274 W 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 1274 W 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1274 W 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1274 W 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1274 W 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 1274 W 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1274 W 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1274 W 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1274 W 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1274 W 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.

