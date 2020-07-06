1274 W 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Completely remodeled home in the Holy Trinity area, on a wide, flat and well maintained street. Walking distance to YMCA, bus stop, Top Value Supermarket, and schools. Wood shutter on dual pane windows throughout, engineered wood floor for easy maintenance, granite countertop and stainless steel dishwasher, microwave and oven (refrigerator not included). In home laundry hookups in a separate laundry room with built in cabinets. Very well maintained, clean, bright and airy. Enclosed backyard. No pet.