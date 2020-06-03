12737 Califa Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Welcome Home! This stunning remodel and expansion project on a gorgeous tree-lined block the Valley Village area, has just been completed with beautiful details & character throughout! This light and bright 5-bedroom, 3-bath home has enough space for everyone. This detailed gem features a sweeping open floor plan, beautifully done kitchen with Quartz counters, stainless steel range and farmhouse sink, custom cabinetry, a large center island and breakfast bar with custom-built storage, perfect for entertaining family and friends. The spacious Great Room is enhanced by cathedral ceiling and large sliding doors with views to the fabulous yard! The Master Bedroom is complete with an en-suite bathroom, a walk-in closet, and opens to the backyard where you can look out at your beautiful, private yard. Custom-built closets, hardwood flooring and designer light-fixtures throughout. Minutes from the 101 & 170 freeways, restaurants, shopping, theaters, and the upcoming NoHo West Project! Move in, sit back and enjoy!!