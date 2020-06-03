All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM

12737 Califa Street

12737 Califa Street · No Longer Available
Location

12737 Califa Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
media room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Welcome Home! This stunning remodel and expansion project on a gorgeous tree-lined block the Valley Village area, has just been completed with beautiful details & character throughout! This light and bright 5-bedroom, 3-bath home has enough space for everyone. This detailed gem features a sweeping open floor plan, beautifully done kitchen with Quartz counters, stainless steel range and farmhouse sink, custom cabinetry, a large center island and breakfast bar with custom-built storage, perfect for entertaining family and friends. The spacious Great Room is enhanced by cathedral ceiling and large sliding doors with views to the fabulous yard! The Master Bedroom is complete with an en-suite bathroom, a walk-in closet, and opens to the backyard where you can look out at your beautiful, private yard. Custom-built closets, hardwood flooring and designer light-fixtures throughout. Minutes from the 101 & 170 freeways, restaurants, shopping, theaters, and the upcoming NoHo West Project! Move in, sit back and enjoy!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12737 Califa Street have any available units?
12737 Califa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12737 Califa Street have?
Some of 12737 Califa Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12737 Califa Street currently offering any rent specials?
12737 Califa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12737 Califa Street pet-friendly?
No, 12737 Califa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12737 Califa Street offer parking?
No, 12737 Califa Street does not offer parking.
Does 12737 Califa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12737 Califa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12737 Califa Street have a pool?
No, 12737 Califa Street does not have a pool.
Does 12737 Califa Street have accessible units?
No, 12737 Califa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12737 Califa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12737 Califa Street has units with dishwashers.

