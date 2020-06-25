All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

1267 Vin Scully Ave

1267 W Vin Scully Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1267 W Vin Scully Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location location location!!! Echo park and near dodgers stadium!!!

This apartment is a charming, cozy and home warming, single apt. Located right near dodgers stadium!!!
The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout with elegant tiles in the kitchen, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.
Additionally, this apartment has a mini kitchennet and the complex also has a common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Aprtment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freashly painted*
*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*parquet wood flooring throughtout with elegant tiles in kitchen*
*great closet space*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

building features:
*wash and dryer on site*
*common area*

utilities:
all utilities included!!!

Just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!

Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood ect.

Monthly rent $1,450.00, DEPOSIT $1,450.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4796293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1267 Vin Scully Ave have any available units?
1267 Vin Scully Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1267 Vin Scully Ave have?
Some of 1267 Vin Scully Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1267 Vin Scully Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1267 Vin Scully Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1267 Vin Scully Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1267 Vin Scully Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1267 Vin Scully Ave offer parking?
No, 1267 Vin Scully Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1267 Vin Scully Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1267 Vin Scully Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1267 Vin Scully Ave have a pool?
No, 1267 Vin Scully Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1267 Vin Scully Ave have accessible units?
No, 1267 Vin Scully Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1267 Vin Scully Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1267 Vin Scully Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
