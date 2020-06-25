1267 Vin Scully Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included ceiling fan range

Location location location!!! Echo park and near dodgers stadium!!!



This apartment is a charming, cozy and home warming, single apt. Located right near dodgers stadium!!!

The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout with elegant tiles in the kitchen, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.

Additionally, this apartment has a mini kitchennet and the complex also has a common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Aprtment features:

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*freashly painted*

*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*

*parquet wood flooring throughtout with elegant tiles in kitchen*

*great closet space*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*



building features:

*wash and dryer on site*

*common area*



utilities:

all utilities included!!!



Just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!



Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college

conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la

near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood ect.



Monthly rent $1,450.00, DEPOSIT $1,450.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



(RLNE4796293)