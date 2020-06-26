All apartments in Los Angeles
1267 ST IVES Place
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:01 PM

1267 ST IVES Place

1267 Saint Ives Place · No Longer Available
Location

1267 Saint Ives Place, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Architectural Modern dream house in Bird Streets with breathtaking Views of Sunset Strip, Century City and Ocean! Contemporary showplace sits on a private cul-de-sac, walking distance to Sunset Strip and Beverly Hills! Enter into 18-foot ceiling entryway, floor to ceiling Glass Walls and open floor plan throughout. Enjoy mornings in a gourmet kitchen, spacious living room and dining room with sliding glass doors that open up into the poolspa and tranquil greenery in the backyard. Spend nights on luxurious wrap-around, gigantic terraces (indoor/outdoor) that overlook stunning city lights and best views in Bird Streets! Garage holds 2-cars with space for 3 additional cars in driveway. Come see for yourself! Accommodating & Flexible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1267 ST IVES Place have any available units?
1267 ST IVES Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1267 ST IVES Place have?
Some of 1267 ST IVES Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1267 ST IVES Place currently offering any rent specials?
1267 ST IVES Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1267 ST IVES Place pet-friendly?
No, 1267 ST IVES Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1267 ST IVES Place offer parking?
Yes, 1267 ST IVES Place offers parking.
Does 1267 ST IVES Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1267 ST IVES Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1267 ST IVES Place have a pool?
Yes, 1267 ST IVES Place has a pool.
Does 1267 ST IVES Place have accessible units?
No, 1267 ST IVES Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1267 ST IVES Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1267 ST IVES Place has units with dishwashers.
