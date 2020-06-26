1267 ST IVES Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Architectural Modern dream house in Bird Streets with breathtaking Views of Sunset Strip, Century City and Ocean! Contemporary showplace sits on a private cul-de-sac, walking distance to Sunset Strip and Beverly Hills! Enter into 18-foot ceiling entryway, floor to ceiling Glass Walls and open floor plan throughout. Enjoy mornings in a gourmet kitchen, spacious living room and dining room with sliding glass doors that open up into the poolspa and tranquil greenery in the backyard. Spend nights on luxurious wrap-around, gigantic terraces (indoor/outdoor) that overlook stunning city lights and best views in Bird Streets! Garage holds 2-cars with space for 3 additional cars in driveway. Come see for yourself! Accommodating & Flexible.