Last updated November 14 2019 at 10:53 AM

12656 Marco Pl

12656 Marco Place · No Longer Available
Location

12656 Marco Place, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
parking
garage
Enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables from the local Farmers Market nearby. 1800+ square foot 4 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath with gas fireplace, den and garage. Beautiful kitchen completely remodeled with brand new appliances, new cabinets and new countertops. New beautiful bathroom tile. Cover patio and large private backyard. Amenities include; laminate floors in living room and dining area, carpet in the bedrooms, LED lighting, plenty of closet space, many windows letting in lots of natural light, new stove, dishwasher and washer & dryer hook ups in garage. Non-Smoking. NO pets. 13-month minimum lease $5,395 monthly rent. $8,000 Security Deposit *Available NOW!*

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12656 Marco Pl have any available units?
12656 Marco Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12656 Marco Pl have?
Some of 12656 Marco Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12656 Marco Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12656 Marco Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12656 Marco Pl pet-friendly?
No, 12656 Marco Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12656 Marco Pl offer parking?
Yes, 12656 Marco Pl offers parking.
Does 12656 Marco Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12656 Marco Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12656 Marco Pl have a pool?
No, 12656 Marco Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12656 Marco Pl have accessible units?
No, 12656 Marco Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12656 Marco Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12656 Marco Pl has units with dishwashers.

