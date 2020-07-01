12656 Marco Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables from the local Farmers Market nearby. 1800+ square foot 4 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath with gas fireplace, den and garage. Beautiful kitchen completely remodeled with brand new appliances, new cabinets and new countertops. New beautiful bathroom tile. Cover patio and large private backyard. Amenities include; laminate floors in living room and dining area, carpet in the bedrooms, LED lighting, plenty of closet space, many windows letting in lots of natural light, new stove, dishwasher and washer & dryer hook ups in garage. Non-Smoking. NO pets. 13-month minimum lease $5,395 monthly rent. $8,000 Security Deposit *Available NOW!*