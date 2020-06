Amenities

This light and bright, 1-bedroom house is entirely redone, comes with brand new stainless steel appliances, high-end finishes, including Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Oven, and Washer/Dryer. Stunning bathroom, complete with all-glass shower, pocket doors maximizing space, enormous private patio, heating and AC throughout, private entrance and address, and so much more! Stunning Guest House for rent! Pet Friendly with Large, Fully Gated Patio!