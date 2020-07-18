Amenities

A fantastic opportunity to lease this one bedroom A.D.U with it's own private yard. The address to the unit is 12633 Miranda. Newly built and designed with all the modern day touches. Located in one of the most highly sought after pockets of Valley Village. Included in this charming "small house" are stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, refrigerator, and your own Washer/Dryer! Stunning bathroom, complete with all-glass shower, pocket doors maximizing space, enormous private patio, heating and AC throughout, private entrance and address, and so much more! AND PET FRIENDLY!! If you have been looking to get out of an apartment building, no longer want to share elevators, laundry and parking...DO NOT MISS THIS AMAZING OPPORTUNITY!