Los Angeles, CA
12633 Miranda
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:11 AM

12633 Miranda

12633 Miranda Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Greater Valley Glen
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

12633 Miranda Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
A fantastic opportunity to lease this one bedroom A.D.U with it's own private yard. The address to the unit is 12633 Miranda. Newly built and designed with all the modern day touches. Located in one of the most highly sought after pockets of Valley Village. Included in this charming "small house" are stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, refrigerator, and your own Washer/Dryer! Stunning bathroom, complete with all-glass shower, pocket doors maximizing space, enormous private patio, heating and AC throughout, private entrance and address, and so much more! AND PET FRIENDLY!! If you have been looking to get out of an apartment building, no longer want to share elevators, laundry and parking...DO NOT MISS THIS AMAZING OPPORTUNITY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12633 Miranda have any available units?
12633 Miranda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12633 Miranda have?
Some of 12633 Miranda's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12633 Miranda currently offering any rent specials?
12633 Miranda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12633 Miranda pet-friendly?
Yes, 12633 Miranda is pet friendly.
Does 12633 Miranda offer parking?
Yes, 12633 Miranda offers parking.
Does 12633 Miranda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12633 Miranda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12633 Miranda have a pool?
No, 12633 Miranda does not have a pool.
Does 12633 Miranda have accessible units?
No, 12633 Miranda does not have accessible units.
Does 12633 Miranda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12633 Miranda has units with dishwashers.
