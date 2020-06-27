1261 Adamite

Amenities

Gorgeously remodeled 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom tri-level townhouse in highly desirable Stonehaven community with one bedroom and one bathroom on first floor is perfect for a large family. Newly painted and New hardwood floors and tiles, throughout the house including all stairs, living room, and bedrooms and New tiles for all bathrooms, kitchen, entry and all bedrooms. If you are looking for easy access to freeways and shops and park, this will the one. HOA covers water, trash, fire insurance, and outside maintenance