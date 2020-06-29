All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1260 ST IVES Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1260 ST IVES Place
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:34 AM

1260 ST IVES Place

1260 Saint Ives Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1260 Saint Ives Place, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
yoga
Panoramic Castle - Views of Downtown, Century City and Ocean-from every room!! St Ives Mansion sits on a Private Cul-de-sac, with the best viewsin Hollywood Hills and Sunset Strip! 5 bedrooms and 8 baths with Extra Room for (Bedroom) or (Yoga/Dance Studio) - 2 Laundry rooms-Theater Screening Room - Elevator -25 ft rotunda entrance way with grand staircase, marble entry, gourmet chef's kitchen, family room, living room ALL OPEN UP into POOL-JACUZZI-BACKYARD & BBQ TERRACE with 360 degree-Sweeping City Views! INDOOR/OUTDOOR VIBE. Kitchen includes granite counter-tops, Viking 6 burner stove, stainless steel appliances, Butler's pantry and breakfast area. Luxurious large master suite has dual baths with steam showers and 2-walk-in closets! Lease reflects yearly payment. Indoor 3-car garage and private driveway-cil-de-sac for 8 additional cars!! Walking distance to restaurants, bars, shops. Accommodating & Flexible. Agent has other luxury leases in area!! Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 ST IVES Place have any available units?
1260 ST IVES Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 ST IVES Place have?
Some of 1260 ST IVES Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 ST IVES Place currently offering any rent specials?
1260 ST IVES Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 ST IVES Place pet-friendly?
No, 1260 ST IVES Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1260 ST IVES Place offer parking?
Yes, 1260 ST IVES Place offers parking.
Does 1260 ST IVES Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1260 ST IVES Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 ST IVES Place have a pool?
Yes, 1260 ST IVES Place has a pool.
Does 1260 ST IVES Place have accessible units?
No, 1260 ST IVES Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 ST IVES Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1260 ST IVES Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College