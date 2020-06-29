1260 ST IVES Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage media room yoga

Panoramic Castle - Views of Downtown, Century City and Ocean-from every room!! St Ives Mansion sits on a Private Cul-de-sac, with the best viewsin Hollywood Hills and Sunset Strip! 5 bedrooms and 8 baths with Extra Room for (Bedroom) or (Yoga/Dance Studio) - 2 Laundry rooms-Theater Screening Room - Elevator -25 ft rotunda entrance way with grand staircase, marble entry, gourmet chef's kitchen, family room, living room ALL OPEN UP into POOL-JACUZZI-BACKYARD & BBQ TERRACE with 360 degree-Sweeping City Views! INDOOR/OUTDOOR VIBE. Kitchen includes granite counter-tops, Viking 6 burner stove, stainless steel appliances, Butler's pantry and breakfast area. Luxurious large master suite has dual baths with steam showers and 2-walk-in closets! Lease reflects yearly payment. Indoor 3-car garage and private driveway-cil-de-sac for 8 additional cars!! Walking distance to restaurants, bars, shops. Accommodating & Flexible. Agent has other luxury leases in area!! Call for details.