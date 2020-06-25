1260 North BUNDY Drive

Amenities

SHORT TERM and LONG TERM FURNISHED and UNFURNISHED available -Stunning 5 bed/5.5 Bath+office Custom Architectural set on private secluded approx 1/3 acre lot w/ lush grounds and gated entrance. High ceilings, incredible natural light, wood framed windows, large walls for art and ideal indoor/outdoor flow throughout. Formal entry leads to living rm w/ fireplace opening to dining rm. Family rm w/ fireplace & bi-fold doors opening to totally private backyard w/ pool/spa & tranquil water feature & 26 fruit trees & terraced . Chef's kitchen w/ soapstone countertops, center island & Viking appliances incldg 6 burner gas range/dbl ovens opening to spacious sun-filled breakfast room overlooking backyard. 3 bedrms upstairs including lrg master ste w/ access to balcony, fireplace, walk-in closet & spa-like master bathrm w/ sep bath/shower & dual basins. 2 additional bdrms downstairs, all en-suite bthrms, one w/ direct access & covered patio. 6 zone central AC/Heat, Brazilian Cherrywood floors.