Los Angeles, CA
1260 North BUNDY Drive
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:24 AM

1260 North BUNDY Drive

1260 North Bundy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1260 North Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
SHORT TERM and LONG TERM FURNISHED and UNFURNISHED available -Stunning 5 bed/5.5 Bath+office Custom Architectural set on private secluded approx 1/3 acre lot w/ lush grounds and gated entrance. High ceilings, incredible natural light, wood framed windows, large walls for art and ideal indoor/outdoor flow throughout. Formal entry leads to living rm w/ fireplace opening to dining rm. Family rm w/ fireplace & bi-fold doors opening to totally private backyard w/ pool/spa & tranquil water feature & 26 fruit trees & terraced . Chef's kitchen w/ soapstone countertops, center island & Viking appliances incldg 6 burner gas range/dbl ovens opening to spacious sun-filled breakfast room overlooking backyard. 3 bedrms upstairs including lrg master ste w/ access to balcony, fireplace, walk-in closet & spa-like master bathrm w/ sep bath/shower & dual basins. 2 additional bdrms downstairs, all en-suite bthrms, one w/ direct access & covered patio. 6 zone central AC/Heat, Brazilian Cherrywood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 North BUNDY Drive have any available units?
1260 North BUNDY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 North BUNDY Drive have?
Some of 1260 North BUNDY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 North BUNDY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1260 North BUNDY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 North BUNDY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1260 North BUNDY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1260 North BUNDY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1260 North BUNDY Drive offers parking.
Does 1260 North BUNDY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1260 North BUNDY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 North BUNDY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1260 North BUNDY Drive has a pool.
Does 1260 North BUNDY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1260 North BUNDY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 North BUNDY Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1260 North BUNDY Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
