1259 ROSCOMARE Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Mid-Century Modern Estate located in coveted lower Bel Air. Extremely private and secure, this home is situated on a large, almost 15,000 sq ft flat lot.Once you enter into the private courtyard with circular driveway you will be welcomed into this home that is reminiscent of architecture that leapt from the pages of Dwell magazine. Remodeled & upgraded, this single-story, 4-bedroom 4.5 bathroom home is the ultimate in southern California living. Enjoy an abundance of natural light, the vast open floor plan combined with walls of Fleetwood sliding doors, seamlessly merge the phenomenal indoor/outdoor living spaces. This home is an entertainers dream yet also perfect for a variety of lifestyles. Both formal & casual dining areas, open concept gourmet kitchen with wolf & sub zero appliances. large living room with fireplace. luxuries master suite, large custom walk-in closet & spa-envy bathroom with over-sized tub; fire pit; rain shower; salt water pool; 2 car garage. View the VIDEO.