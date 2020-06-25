All apartments in Los Angeles
1259 ROSCOMARE Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

1259 ROSCOMARE Road

1259 Roscomare Road · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1259 Roscomare Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Mid-Century Modern Estate located in coveted lower Bel Air. Extremely private and secure, this home is situated on a large, almost 15,000 sq ft flat lot.Once you enter into the private courtyard with circular driveway you will be welcomed into this home that is reminiscent of architecture that leapt from the pages of Dwell magazine. Remodeled & upgraded, this single-story, 4-bedroom 4.5 bathroom home is the ultimate in southern California living. Enjoy an abundance of natural light, the vast open floor plan combined with walls of Fleetwood sliding doors, seamlessly merge the phenomenal indoor/outdoor living spaces. This home is an entertainers dream yet also perfect for a variety of lifestyles. Both formal & casual dining areas, open concept gourmet kitchen with wolf & sub zero appliances. large living room with fireplace. luxuries master suite, large custom walk-in closet & spa-envy bathroom with over-sized tub; fire pit; rain shower; salt water pool; 2 car garage. View the VIDEO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 ROSCOMARE Road have any available units?
1259 ROSCOMARE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1259 ROSCOMARE Road have?
Some of 1259 ROSCOMARE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1259 ROSCOMARE Road currently offering any rent specials?
1259 ROSCOMARE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 ROSCOMARE Road pet-friendly?
No, 1259 ROSCOMARE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1259 ROSCOMARE Road offer parking?
Yes, 1259 ROSCOMARE Road offers parking.
Does 1259 ROSCOMARE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1259 ROSCOMARE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 ROSCOMARE Road have a pool?
Yes, 1259 ROSCOMARE Road has a pool.
Does 1259 ROSCOMARE Road have accessible units?
No, 1259 ROSCOMARE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 ROSCOMARE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1259 ROSCOMARE Road has units with dishwashers.
