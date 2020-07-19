All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1259 North CLARK Street

1259 North Clark Street · No Longer Available
Location

1259 North Clark Street, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Mid-Century Modern house located above the Sunset Strip. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the main living area provide an abundance of natural light.The kitchen ensures optimal functionality and opens to formal dining room and lovely yard. High quality stainless steel appliances and caesar stone counter-tops overlook the dining area creating the perfect layout for hosting family and friends. Master suite with balcony overlooks the yard and has ample closet space and luxurious bathroom. Large loft at the top of the stairs over looks the living room and is open to the two-story windows with views of the city. Fantastic outdoor entertaining area rarely seen, featuring lush gardens, hot-tub and private viewing deck with expansive views across LA and Downtown. Furnished option available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 North CLARK Street have any available units?
1259 North CLARK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1259 North CLARK Street have?
Some of 1259 North CLARK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1259 North CLARK Street currently offering any rent specials?
1259 North CLARK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 North CLARK Street pet-friendly?
No, 1259 North CLARK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1259 North CLARK Street offer parking?
Yes, 1259 North CLARK Street offers parking.
Does 1259 North CLARK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1259 North CLARK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 North CLARK Street have a pool?
No, 1259 North CLARK Street does not have a pool.
Does 1259 North CLARK Street have accessible units?
No, 1259 North CLARK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 North CLARK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1259 North CLARK Street has units with dishwashers.
