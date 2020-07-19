1259 North CLARK Street

Amenities

Mid-Century Modern house located above the Sunset Strip. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the main living area provide an abundance of natural light.The kitchen ensures optimal functionality and opens to formal dining room and lovely yard. High quality stainless steel appliances and caesar stone counter-tops overlook the dining area creating the perfect layout for hosting family and friends. Master suite with balcony overlooks the yard and has ample closet space and luxurious bathroom. Large loft at the top of the stairs over looks the living room and is open to the two-story windows with views of the city. Fantastic outdoor entertaining area rarely seen, featuring lush gardens, hot-tub and private viewing deck with expansive views across LA and Downtown. Furnished option available.