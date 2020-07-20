1258 N Clark Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, private oasis just steps from the Sunset Strip. Zen meets modern in this exceptionally remodeled 3bed/3bath home with city views in the West Hollywood Hills. Open floor plan with lots of natural light, chic entertainer's kitchen with Carrara marble counters and bar, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms newly remodeled with Carrara marble and moonstone. Surrounded by lush greenery and spacious patio perfect for entertaining on those warm California nights. This private retreat is the quintessential Sunset Strip indoor/outdoor living you've been searching for.