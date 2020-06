Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel microwave range

Super Clean, just renovated front unit with A LOT of natural sunlight. Three amazing sized bedrooms with large closets and very spacious bathrooms. One of the bedrooms has a bathroom with a shower, the other bathroom has a tub shower. Completely new kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances! Walking distance to SO many trendy restaurants and bars! Minutes away from West Hollywood, The Grove, & the Queen Anne Recreation Center! Come check it out!!