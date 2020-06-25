12542 INDIANAPOLIS Street

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded home in desired Mar Vista neighborhood with charming curb appeal sits on a gorgeous tree lined street. Step into the family room where you can enjoy cozy California evenings by the fireplace, create culinary delights in the custom kitchens with quality cabinetry and honed slate counters. Enjoy meals in the quaint dining area or perhaps on the outdoor patio. Flexible layout with two bedrooms and master suite with direct access to the outdoor terrace. Detached renovated garage currently used as a home office and play room. The large and private backyard can be enjoyed year round in wonderful coastal climate full of sunshine and blessed with ocean breezes.