Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:43 AM

12542 INDIANAPOLIS Street

12542 Indianapolis Street · No Longer Available
Location

12542 Indianapolis Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully upgraded home in desired Mar Vista neighborhood with charming curb appeal sits on a gorgeous tree lined street. Step into the family room where you can enjoy cozy California evenings by the fireplace, create culinary delights in the custom kitchens with quality cabinetry and honed slate counters. Enjoy meals in the quaint dining area or perhaps on the outdoor patio. Flexible layout with two bedrooms and master suite with direct access to the outdoor terrace. Detached renovated garage currently used as a home office and play room. The large and private backyard can be enjoyed year round in wonderful coastal climate full of sunshine and blessed with ocean breezes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12542 INDIANAPOLIS Street have any available units?
12542 INDIANAPOLIS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12542 INDIANAPOLIS Street have?
Some of 12542 INDIANAPOLIS Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12542 INDIANAPOLIS Street currently offering any rent specials?
12542 INDIANAPOLIS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12542 INDIANAPOLIS Street pet-friendly?
No, 12542 INDIANAPOLIS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12542 INDIANAPOLIS Street offer parking?
Yes, 12542 INDIANAPOLIS Street offers parking.
Does 12542 INDIANAPOLIS Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12542 INDIANAPOLIS Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12542 INDIANAPOLIS Street have a pool?
No, 12542 INDIANAPOLIS Street does not have a pool.
Does 12542 INDIANAPOLIS Street have accessible units?
No, 12542 INDIANAPOLIS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12542 INDIANAPOLIS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12542 INDIANAPOLIS Street has units with dishwashers.
