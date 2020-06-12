All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 11 2019 at 8:06 AM

1251 S Muirfield

1251 South Muirfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

1251 South Muirfield Road, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Huge Newly Renovated Townhouse Style Condo with over 2000 SF of living space with an additional 900 sqft finished the attic. Located in the ever-convenient Mid-City area of Longwood Highlands. This upgraded unit features a private entrance, stainless steel appliances, high-end washer/dryers, new windows, dishwasher, new laminate floors, new showers/tubs, paneled doors and built-in cabinetry. Fully gated with beautiful private front yard, new fencing and lighting, the property offers 2 secure parking spaces with automatic garage doors. This is the "owners unit" in a 3-unit multifamily that is currently listed for sale MLS #19-524954

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 S Muirfield have any available units?
1251 S Muirfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1251 S Muirfield have?
Some of 1251 S Muirfield's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 S Muirfield currently offering any rent specials?
1251 S Muirfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 S Muirfield pet-friendly?
Yes, 1251 S Muirfield is pet friendly.
Does 1251 S Muirfield offer parking?
Yes, 1251 S Muirfield offers parking.
Does 1251 S Muirfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1251 S Muirfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 S Muirfield have a pool?
No, 1251 S Muirfield does not have a pool.
Does 1251 S Muirfield have accessible units?
No, 1251 S Muirfield does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 S Muirfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1251 S Muirfield has units with dishwashers.

