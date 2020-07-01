12509 Milbank Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Attention All Studio City Renters & Agents! Wait Till You See This Fantastic Studio City Home In Prime Studio City Location On A Charming Cul De Sac! Beautiful Backyard With Covered Patio, Wood Deck & Fire Pit & more! Gleaming Hardwood Floors! New Roof! Freshly Painted Interior & Exterior! Newer A/C & Heat! Character Galore! Excellent Floor Plan! Cook’s Kitchen With Lots Of Storage! Fabulous Family Room With Fireplace! Formal Dining! Marvelous Master Suite! Terrific Room Sizes! Outstanding Studio City Location! Seconds To Beeman Park & Studio City Library. Moments To Everything! If You Are Only Seeing One Sensational Studio City Home In The Price Range, Make Sure This Is It! Must See! Do Not Miss! Studio City Living At Its Best!