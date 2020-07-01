All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:01 AM

12509 Milbank Street

12509 Milbank Street · No Longer Available
Location

12509 Milbank Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Attention All Studio City Renters & Agents! Wait Till You See This Fantastic Studio City Home In Prime Studio City Location On A Charming Cul De Sac! Beautiful Backyard With Covered Patio, Wood Deck & Fire Pit & more! Gleaming Hardwood Floors! New Roof! Freshly Painted Interior & Exterior! Newer A/C & Heat! Character Galore! Excellent Floor Plan! Cook’s Kitchen With Lots Of Storage! Fabulous Family Room With Fireplace! Formal Dining! Marvelous Master Suite! Terrific Room Sizes! Outstanding Studio City Location! Seconds To Beeman Park & Studio City Library. Moments To Everything! If You Are Only Seeing One Sensational Studio City Home In The Price Range, Make Sure This Is It! Must See! Do Not Miss! Studio City Living At Its Best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12509 Milbank Street have any available units?
12509 Milbank Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12509 Milbank Street have?
Some of 12509 Milbank Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12509 Milbank Street currently offering any rent specials?
12509 Milbank Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12509 Milbank Street pet-friendly?
No, 12509 Milbank Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12509 Milbank Street offer parking?
Yes, 12509 Milbank Street offers parking.
Does 12509 Milbank Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12509 Milbank Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12509 Milbank Street have a pool?
No, 12509 Milbank Street does not have a pool.
Does 12509 Milbank Street have accessible units?
No, 12509 Milbank Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12509 Milbank Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12509 Milbank Street does not have units with dishwashers.

