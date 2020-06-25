12500 CLOUD Lane

Amenities

This contemporary home features 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths and spectacular Ocean/City/Canyon views from Century City to Pacific Palisades to Catalina Island. The property is beautifully landscaped especially around the pool area with a sand box and kids play area. There are two levels of picture windows in the living room and dining room areas and amazing views from the Master Bedroom which opens to an outdoor jacuzzi. The home was completely remodeled last year and there is a new gourmet kitchen and contemporary updates throughout. The Cloud Lane property is in Brentwood on a cul de sac with plenty of privacy. The hiking trails of the Santa Monica Mountains are just up the street and its just a few miles down the hill to Brentwood shops and restaurants. There is a 2 car garage and unrestricted street parking. Available short term