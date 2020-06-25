All apartments in Los Angeles
12500 CLOUD Lane

12500 Cloud Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12500 Cloud Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This contemporary home features 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths and spectacular Ocean/City/Canyon views from Century City to Pacific Palisades to Catalina Island. The property is beautifully landscaped especially around the pool area with a sand box and kids play area. There are two levels of picture windows in the living room and dining room areas and amazing views from the Master Bedroom which opens to an outdoor jacuzzi. The home was completely remodeled last year and there is a new gourmet kitchen and contemporary updates throughout. The Cloud Lane property is in Brentwood on a cul de sac with plenty of privacy. The hiking trails of the Santa Monica Mountains are just up the street and its just a few miles down the hill to Brentwood shops and restaurants. There is a 2 car garage and unrestricted street parking. Available short term

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12500 CLOUD Lane have any available units?
12500 CLOUD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12500 CLOUD Lane have?
Some of 12500 CLOUD Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12500 CLOUD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12500 CLOUD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12500 CLOUD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12500 CLOUD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12500 CLOUD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12500 CLOUD Lane offers parking.
Does 12500 CLOUD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12500 CLOUD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12500 CLOUD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12500 CLOUD Lane has a pool.
Does 12500 CLOUD Lane have accessible units?
No, 12500 CLOUD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12500 CLOUD Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12500 CLOUD Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
