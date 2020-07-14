Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage car charging community garden green community hot tub online portal

Location, location, location! Hello Bundy and Wilshire Boulevard, the hippest stretch of West Los Angeles just blocks to Santa Monica Beach, Brentwood & 3rd Street Promenade. This charming (newly remodeled) 18-unit community is walking distance to anything and everything – with a “Very Walkable” walk score of 86, 1249 South Bundy is central to trendy restaurants along Wilshire, great local shopping in Brentwood, and awesome local bars and entertainment! Also, with a “Very Bikeable” score of 70 enjoy neighborhood bike lanes because this area is flat as a pancake and great for all riding, walking, and perusing shops and local eateries. This is truly an amazing location and could be the perfect home for you! Call us today to inquire about availability!