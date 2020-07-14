All apartments in Los Angeles
1249 South Bundy

1249 South Bundy Drive · (310) 878-0024
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1249 South Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1249 South Bundy.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
car charging
community garden
green community
hot tub
online portal
Location, location, location! Hello Bundy and Wilshire Boulevard, the hippest stretch of West Los Angeles just blocks to Santa Monica Beach, Brentwood & 3rd Street Promenade. This charming (newly remodeled) 18-unit community is walking distance to anything and everything – with a “Very Walkable” walk score of 86, 1249 South Bundy is central to trendy restaurants along Wilshire, great local shopping in Brentwood, and awesome local bars and entertainment! Also, with a “Very Bikeable” score of 70 enjoy neighborhood bike lanes because this area is flat as a pancake and great for all riding, walking, and perusing shops and local eateries. This is truly an amazing location and could be the perfect home for you! Call us today to inquire about availability!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $400
rent: Free Pet Rent
restrictions: Breed and Weight Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1249 South Bundy have any available units?
1249 South Bundy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1249 South Bundy have?
Some of 1249 South Bundy's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 South Bundy currently offering any rent specials?
1249 South Bundy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 South Bundy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1249 South Bundy is pet friendly.
Does 1249 South Bundy offer parking?
Yes, 1249 South Bundy offers parking.
Does 1249 South Bundy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1249 South Bundy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 South Bundy have a pool?
Yes, 1249 South Bundy has a pool.
Does 1249 South Bundy have accessible units?
No, 1249 South Bundy does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 South Bundy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1249 South Bundy has units with dishwashers.
