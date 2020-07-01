1249 1/2 N. VIRGIL AVE

Amenities

RENOVATED 4 BED CORNER UNIT! ON-SITE LAUNDRY AND PARKING | NEAR SUNSET JUNCTION! When two become one...two apartments that is. Two fab units were combined to create one spacious 4-bed unit that\'s bursting with natural light, open living, and renovations! Brand new everything! A renovated kitchen and bathroom, you\'ll love moving into this new space and having all the room for your belongings and friends! High ceilings, Pergo floors, A/C units in each room, freshly painted white walls, stainless steel appliances, laundry on site, and 2 parking spaces are just some of the perks of this affordably priced property! The bedrooms are spacious with dual entries/exits and plenty of closet space! The location is situated perfectly between Los Feliz and Silver Lake. A stone\'s throw to Sunset Junction, Vista Theatre and the favorites of Los Feliz Village! Come check it out! Available Now! Minimum One Year Lease One month security deposit Tenant pays for all utilities First months rent plus all applicable deposits are due at lease signing and within 48 hours of approval No smoking on the property No satellite dishes Sorry, no pets. No exceptions.