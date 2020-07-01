All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:56 PM

1249 1/2 N. VIRGIL AVE

1249 1/2 N Virgil Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1249 1/2 N Virgil Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
RENOVATED 4 BED CORNER UNIT! ON-SITE LAUNDRY AND PARKING | NEAR SUNSET JUNCTION! When two become one...two apartments that is. Two fab units were combined to create one spacious 4-bed unit that\'s bursting with natural light, open living, and renovations! Brand new everything! A renovated kitchen and bathroom, you\'ll love moving into this new space and having all the room for your belongings and friends! High ceilings, Pergo floors, A/C units in each room, freshly painted white walls, stainless steel appliances, laundry on site, and 2 parking spaces are just some of the perks of this affordably priced property! The bedrooms are spacious with dual entries/exits and plenty of closet space! The location is situated perfectly between Los Feliz and Silver Lake. A stone\'s throw to Sunset Junction, Vista Theatre and the favorites of Los Feliz Village! Come check it out! Available Now! Minimum One Year Lease One month security deposit Tenant pays for all utilities First months rent plus all applicable deposits are due at lease signing and within 48 hours of approval No smoking on the property No satellite dishes Sorry, no pets. No exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1249 1/2 N. VIRGIL AVE have any available units?
1249 1/2 N. VIRGIL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1249 1/2 N. VIRGIL AVE have?
Some of 1249 1/2 N. VIRGIL AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 1/2 N. VIRGIL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1249 1/2 N. VIRGIL AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 1/2 N. VIRGIL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1249 1/2 N. VIRGIL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1249 1/2 N. VIRGIL AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1249 1/2 N. VIRGIL AVE offers parking.
Does 1249 1/2 N. VIRGIL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1249 1/2 N. VIRGIL AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 1/2 N. VIRGIL AVE have a pool?
No, 1249 1/2 N. VIRGIL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1249 1/2 N. VIRGIL AVE have accessible units?
No, 1249 1/2 N. VIRGIL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 1/2 N. VIRGIL AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1249 1/2 N. VIRGIL AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

