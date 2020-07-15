1246 Armacost Ave. #PH7

Amenities

Large and updated penthouse condo in West Los Angeles - Don't miss out on this two bed and two and half baths penthouse Condo in Brentwood Adjacent area of the Westside with views of the city & sunsets from 2 balconies. This unit boasts of lightness, brightness and breeziness. The kitchen has top of the line appliances, i.e. Viking stove and also has a wine refrigerator with granite countertops. Hardwood, carpet, & tile flooring throughout. Laundry in-unit in hallway closet. Open layout as the kitchen opens to the living and dining areas via a breakfast countertop. Master bed contains a large, walk in closet, balcony and very large master bath with separate shower & separate tub with dual sinks. This unit has two-car tandem parking.



(RLNE5179164)